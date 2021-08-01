DJ Snake and Malaa Drop New Track and Tour Dates

Both members of “Pardon My French” with Tchami and Mercer, they dropped “Made in France” together in 2019, now a club classic. Malaa released his hit “Revolt” on DJ Snake’s Premiere Classe label in the same year. Also, they did a sold out show in Denver, and Malaa made an on stage appearance at DJ Snake’s sold out U Arena show to 40,000 people in Paris in 2020.

Now, DJ Snake and Malaa reunite once again to collab on “Ring the Alarm.” This dance floor hit is primed for the club, right in time for their return to festival stages, stadiums, and upcoming North American tour dates.

The disruptive producers both teased the track’s pre-release on their social media. In addition to the track, the duo released another exciting announcement. They will be performing together on a b2b mini North American tour. It kicks off at The Radius in Chicago on July 29th, and culminates at Oakland’s Emerge Warehouse on October 15th, with stops along the way in Denver and DC, as well as a performance at the sold out legendary Hard Summer Music Festival in San Bernardino, CA. Full tour details and dates are posted below. Tickets are available starting July 29th.

Listen to the hit track “Ring the Alarm” on Spotify. Also, don’t forget to check out DJ Snake’s and Malaa’s websites, as well as their social media to stay up to date on what’s happening.

Upcoming Tour Dates

7/29 Chicago, IL Radius

7/30 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

8/01 San Bernadino, CA Hard Summer Festival

8/14 Washington, DC Echostage

10/15 Oakland, CA Emerge Warehouse