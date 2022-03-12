RELEASES

DLMT Shares New Single “Take Me Somewhere”

This is a track you won't want to miss

Photo of Manav Pallan Manav Pallan Follow on Twitter Send an email 15 hours ago
DLMT Take Me Somewhere

Canadian DJ-Producer DLMT just released his latest single, “Take Me Somewhere”. DLMT continues to show how he has mastered the art of EDM as a stadium-worthy live spectacle with this latest release. The track demonstrates the strength of his magnetic and melodic flow.

 In the world of house music, DLMT has made a name for himself. His sound has become a standard in the business, combining hard-hitting bass lines with euphoric and beautiful vocals. His breakout track “So Cold,” which he debuted on Armada in early 2019, has been a huge success and has set the bar for his future sound. The song spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart. Eventually, it reached #1 while also reaching #1 on the US Dance Radio Mediabase Chart. The song was also the fourth most played on Sirius XM BPM in 2019. 

Combining his massive streaming success in both the commercial and club lanes with a plethora of touring history that includes support for Tchami, DVBBS, Elefante, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and several others, DLMT is rapidly evolving into a global phenomenon.

Stream “Take Me Somewhere” on Spotify here:

Manav Pallan

I'm a crazed motoring fan and I have been listening to EDM for a major chunk of my life. I'm particularly interested in Dutch house, Progressive house and Tropical house. Is that enough house? My favourite DJs are Robin Schulz, Jay Hardway and Mike Williams.

