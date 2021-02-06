RELEASES

DØBER and RayRay “Bounce” Into 2021 With House

Following their collab on "Losing My Mind," DØBER and RayRay are back together for this latest house track.

DØBER & RayRay "Bounce"

Appropriately titled “Bounce” with its vigorous basslines and synths, DØBER and RayRay collaborate for their latest track.

DØBER, a Protocol Recordings mainstay, joined the label with the release of his Twisted EP. Meanwhile, RayRay has made appearances on the imprint before with DØBER for the song “Losing My Mind.” She also appeared with Marc Benjamin on “My Swag.”

Now, both DØBER and RayRay quickly return to join forces again. “Bounce” features a brooding sound, luring listeners deep into its hypnotizing grasp.

Similar to their previous song “Losing My Mind,” RayRay applies her vocals in layers for a catchy hook in “Bounce.” The Taiwanese producer’s vocals provide stellar depth to the track. Topping off the song’s introduction, the two send out a drop with a minimalist working of sharp claps and laser-sharp oscillating synths. Moreover, DØBER and RayRay offer a serrated sound to round off the listening experience.

Lastly, fans can also appreciate the brilliance brought together by the producers with the song’s extended version. With this latest team-up, it’s fair for fans to anticipate further bangers from the two artists. Hopefully, we can expect even more collaborations.

Listen to DØBER and RayRay’s “Bounce” on Spotify below or listen to it on an alternative streaming service of choice.

