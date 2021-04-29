Duo ManyFew Releases “Locked In Your Heart” With LEO.809

The Swedish brothers and duo ManyFew teamed up with the artificial intelligent producer LEO.809 to release the summer fresh hit “Locked In Your Heart.”

“Locked In Your Heart” launches off with a fun hitting synth riff and passionate vocals. The song punches with bouncy piano chords, drifting into the summer territory with its fresh energy bringing in the heat. ManyFew and LEO.809 reign in a classic house beat while also bringing out a vibrant melody.

ManyFew commented on the track, saying, “The mission was to create a song that exudes the biggest amount of energy and happiness as possible! We love the summer, so sunshine and positivity were a big inspiration for this track.” They continued with their comments to talk about the song’s creation process and their collaboration with LEO.809, the artificial intelligence. “We started working with LEO.809 on this over six months ago and went through many drafts to develop this song and create something we are all very proud of. We hope that people who listen to it can go through the rest of the day feeling amazing!”

Tomorrowland has selected ManyFew as part of its “Future 4” artists. Additionally, the duo earned their share of listeners through their radio show Electronic Heaven, having over 1 million monthly listeners tuning in. Moreover, the duo made their way to the number one spot on Music Week’s Commercial Pop Chart with their song “Clouds.” Undoubtedly, between ManyFew’s many accomplishments and LEO.809’s unique presences as an AI producer, both deserve a chance under the spotlight as distinct artists to keep an eye on.

Check out ManyFew and LEO.809’s “Locked In Your Heart” below or listen to the song via your favorite streaming platform.