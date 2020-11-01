RELEASES

DVBBS & Quinn XCII team up for emotional track “West Coast”

Manav Pallan 3 hours ago
In a time when we could all use some good vibes, DVBBS captures the breezy nature of the Golden State on their new track “West Coast,” together with pop sensation Quinn XCII.

Close your eyes and let yourself be carried away to the land of palm trees, ocean breeze, and endless summer. Quite satisfyingly, DVBBS and Quinn XCII deliver a driving bassline with upbeat melodies; coupled with its carefree lyrics, “West Coast” becomes an anthem for escaping your circumstances. It makes you want live the way that feels the most authentic to you.

The new single follows DVBBS‘ latest albumNothing To See Here” from August and Quinn XCII‘s 3rd studio EP “A Letter To My Younger Self,” released this summer on Columbia Records. Additionally, check out what the artists had to say about their collaboration below.

Sprinkle some DVBBS sauce on a Quinn XCII vocal, and this is what you get. Whether you’re from the West Coast or East Coast, we’ll be turning up together soon.

DVBBS

West Coast‘ is about finding that easiness in life that we all need from time to time. The song came about in the studio one day after playing this raw piano melody that inspired this carefree feeling. DVBBS did an amazing job giving the song a fresh approach to a dance record that I’m excited to be a part of.

Quinn XCII
