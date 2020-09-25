DVRKO and Sarah De Warren Create “Somewhere In L.A.”

Musician, DJ and producer, DVRKO, has released his fourth original single, “Somewhere in L.A.” ft. Sarah De Warren. “Somewhere in L.A” is out now on all available digital platforms via independent label L1N3 Records.

“Somewhere in L.A.” track and music video

With his foot firmly on the gas, the mysterious producer unites with London-based vocalist Sarah De Warren for the first time since his debut track, “This is How”. For their latest collaboration, De Warren lends her soft, ethereal vocals to a melodic assemblage of white-hot, uplifting basslines to package a sublime house tune with a feel-good, hands in the air vibe. The lyrics convey a love story set under the city lights of L.A. It has a love story hilariously portrayed in the accompanied official music video. The video also features puppet characters from the Los Angeles-based master puppeteer behind The Muppets, Crank Yankers and more, Russ Walko.

DVRKO’s “Somewhere in L.A.” was quickly picked up by Dash Radio’s Insomniac Radio and Electro City for airplay. The track came fresh off of his latest original single, “Death March”, released in August. His debut single “This is How” ft. Sarah De Warren soared to #36 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Indicator Chart. To date, “This is How” has racked up more than 5 million global streams. Additionally, its music video has also clocked in at over 1.4 million views.

The video has also been featured on MTVU, Music Choice, LA-TV and more. His sophomore future-bass, summer anthem, “Lights Up”, has garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify alone. Furthermore, radio airwaves have also supported DVRKO’s tracks as well. For examples, these include SiriusXM’s BPM, Dash Radio’s Insomniac Radio and Electro City, KLUC-FM Club 98.5 Las Vegas, iHeart Radio’s Evolution Radio, The Zach Sang Show, and many more.