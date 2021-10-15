Electric Polar Bears and tyDi Release “You Never Know”

Fresh off the back of “Too Good To Lose” feat. The Ready Set, Electric Polar Bears return by enlisting esteemed Australian DJ/Producer tyDi for their latest dance pop single “You Never Know” featuring neverwaves. “You Never Know” also comes complete with an official music video!

The track kicks off with neverwaves’ emotionally charged vocals. Then, “You Never Know” brings all the feels with a hopeful nostalgic tinged vibe. Filled with heartfelt lyrics, neverwaves sings about the synchronicity and chance encounters of meeting the one. A track anyone can relate to, “You Never Know” has a truly mesmerizing melody, gorgeous synth work and an infectious drop.

“You Never Know” perfectly combines tyDi and Electric Polar Bears’ production talents

tyDi and EPB’s masterful production skill work in perfect harmony with one another. This perfect harmony creates a fantastic dance track with neverwaves captivating vocal work rounding out the track perfectly. “You Never Know” is a positive and uplifting track from start to finish. It has a message listeners can all relate to and has all the makings of a chart-topping dance single. Electric Polar Bears also kicked off their Fall 2021 tour, playing direct support for Deorro at Mexican festival, Water Castle on October 9th. Be sure to follow along with upcoming tour announcements and releases from tyDi and Electric Polar Bears for the Fall/Winter of 2021.

​​”I’ve been a fan of both the Electric Polar Bears and NeverWaves for a while now, it only made sense to fire up the studio and jump on a fresh song with them!! NeverWaves vocal were the first thing I worked on, we jumped on a zoom session and wrote the story from scratch together; it was the first time we had met! This one is about all of those seemingly ‘random’ coincidental moments where we run into the right person. It’s a pleasant story that isn’t too ‘love focused’, it’s something everyone can jam out to. I can’t wait to drop this one at the festivals!” -tyDi

Listen to “You Never Know” here: