Electric Polar Bears and Tyler Graves Reveal “Back 2 You”

Your favorite DJ duo, Electric Polar Bears are back with their first track of the year titled, “Back 2 You“. The duo have enlisted the amazing vocalist Tyler Graves. She is notable for her features on Seven Lions’ singles “Only Now” and “Senseless“ in 2020. Donning their signature LED polar bear helmets, Electric Polar Bears are known for their eccentric style, wild engaging parties and energizing tracks.

“Back 2 You” is an energetic, emotional electro gem complete with everything needed to become the next smash electro hit. Electric Polar Bears unleash a future pop-esque track. It features driving basslines, cinematic melodies, tasteful synths and emotive lyrics, “I’m drowning without your touch…lead me to the light, bring me back to life and back to you“. Tyler Graves’ powerful and pitch perfect vocals tie the track together flawlessly. Meanwhile, the energetic beats heard throughout the track make this an instant crowd pleaser. “Back 2 You” is a perfect club track and made to be heard on dance floors around the world!

The music video of “Back 2 You”

“Back 2 You” is accompanied by a lighthearted music video featuring Instagram and Tik Tok superstar shuffler Elena Cruz. The music video follows her and her onscreen boyfriend through their rocky relationship and later onto a spontaneous car ride which leads them to a hidden rave in the woods where they find the boys of EPB throwing down their sick beats. The couple is able to reignite their spark and love between one another by dancing and shuffling the night away. The “Back 2 You“ music video debuted on February 15, 2021. Watch the “Back 2 You“ music video here:

“We were introduced to Tyler Graves through a mutual friend. While the world was basically shut down the feeling of drifting apart while being forced into isolation could be a topic that everyone could relate to. While the song itself leaves more to interpretation the video tells the story of a couple that during quarantine lost their spark and drastic actions had to be taken to bring them back together. As the chorus says she had the realization she needed him to take the initiative to lead her to light, in order to bring her back to life and back to him.” – EPB

