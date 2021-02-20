Eli Brown and Talk Show Bring Out the “Trouble”

RELEASES

Eli Brown x Talk Show "Trouble"

Eli Brown pilots a unique, soul-binding experience alongside Talk Show‘s vocalist Harrison Swann in the new single “Trouble.”

Eli Brown does not shy away from a thick bass with a heavy cutoff in the song’s immediate opening. The Bristol producer quickly immerses listeners in his own atmosphere and brews a dark sound beneath Harrison Swan’s stark vocals. With the two artists working together on the track, a punk sound emerges and blurs the line between genres. The two artists infuse their own unique vision for the song. Furthermore, “Trouble” captures Eli Brown’s talent in a raw manner, displaying the producer’s growling energy.

“Trouble” is nothing less of a catchy, riveting track with a hit of satisfying reverbs to bring together the techno experience. Additionally, with Eli Brown earning support from techno’s favorite names like Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Adam Beyer, and more, it’s not surprising that the producer surfaces with a hard-hitting song to kick off the weekend.

In addition to the song’s release on its streaming platforms, Eli Brown also shared a visualizer for “Trouble,” shown below. Check out Eli Brown and Talk Show’s “Trouble” below or stream the song via your preferred music platform.

Eli Brown’s rise in house music

Eli Brown has rapidly established himself as an artist of real distinction in the house world. His records have made an immediate impact upon a flurry of the industry’s biggest names. Having grown up in Bristol, Eli Brown was exposed to a rich array of different musical influences. Some of the influences include Jungle, Rave music, Drum n’ Bass and House.

Bristol’s musical heritage has helped define Eli Brown’s sound in an overcrowded House Music scene where he stands out from the rest. His talents have garnered key support from every corner of the dance music spectrum. In fact, the likes of Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Fisher, Claude VonStroke, Black Madonna, Denis Sulta, Calvin Harris and Annie Mac all endorsed the Bristolian’s productions.

Harrison Swann of Talk Show

Harrison Swann from Talk Show was born in Manchester and he is now based in London. Additionally, he is the front-man guitarist and vocalist for the band. Talk Show have exploded onto the London rock scene with their blend of ’70s Post-Punk and ’80s New Wave/Goth. The band have gone from strength to strength, performing throughout the UK and the rest of Europe. Talk Show also performed at festivals around the UK including The Great EscapeLiverpool Sound CityDot to Dot and Visions Festival.

