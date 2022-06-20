EPB, CAZZETTE, The Ready Set Presents: “Cloudy Heart”

Electric Polar Bears made powerful waves in 2021 with a multitude of releases. The duo teamed up with some of the industry’s most sought-after producers and vocalists like Paris Hilton, Nitti Gritti, tyDi, and Naz Tokio and performing at various festivals, including a performance at Paris Hilton’s wedding party. The playful and mysterious masked duo Electric Polar Bears recently returned with their latest single, “Cloudy Heart” featuring CAZZETTE and The Ready Set.

“Cloudy Heart” from EPB, CAZZETTE, and The Ready Set combines emo rock vibes with dance music rhythms

“Cloudy Heart” sees Electric Polar Bears joining forces once again with famed indie emo pop act, The Ready Set comprised of singer/songwriter and producer Jordan Witzigreuter. The boys of EPB have previously worked with The Ready Set (who is set to perform at the When We Were Young festival) for their catchy 2021 house tune, “Too Good To Lose.” And, for the first time Electric Polar Bears have teamed up with Swedish powerhouse DJ/Producer duo CAZZETTE, known for their hit singles such as “Beam Me Up” and “She Wants Me Dead.”

The perfect track to start the summer right

Offering the perfect soundtrack to kick-start summer 2022, “Cloudy Heart” is a dreamy melodic filled electronic dance tune that seamlessly combines elements of dance, house and indie vibes into a mesmerizing and captivating song from start to finish. The Ready Set’s pop-rock vocals and Cazzette’s signature blend perfectly with Electric Polar Bears’ dynamic playful sound. Electric Polar Bears ushers us into the summer with yet another hit on their hands.

The masked duo have also landed six international radio residencies for their radio show Igloo Radio. The residences include Spanish radio show Radio Studio Pui Ibiza, the dance station of Ibiza and Formentera every Tuesday at 5am CET (11am ET) together with Timmy Trumpet, Mahalo, Defected Records, Velvert Code, Steve Aoki, Ultra Records, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike along with radio shows in Thailand, Russia and England.

Electric Polar Bears’ International Radio Residencies (by Local Time):