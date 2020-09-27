Equanimous Drops “Air Bender” with Ahee

Equanimous shares “Air Bender,” the first single off his upcoming album Merging Elements. The song is a collaboration with Ahee, released under Gravitas Recordings.

“Air Bender” opens with a thrilling piano sequence while slowly introducing drums, drawing on a cinematic and fierce sound. The collaboration’s climactic buildup results in a moving drop. While vigorous vocals and vocal chops are carefully laid throughout, the single manages to weigh a perfect blend between vocal usage and instrumentals.

“Air Bender” creates a unique atmosphere that fluctuates between an alluring and powerful sound.

Equanimous’s album will release on October 2, 2020. The upcoming album Merging Elements promises additional songs that bridge heavenly sounds with heavy beats, with collaborations and features from a variety of artists.

In the meantime, listeners can pre-order the album on Bandcamp, or stream “Air Bender” on repeat on Spotify.

Equanimous is a DJ, producer, and multi-instrumentalist most known for his unique blend of different electronic elements to create mysterious but vibrant atmospheres.

He has collaborated with an array of artists such as The Polish Ambassador, DJ Taz Rashid, Momentology, and more. Additionally, the producer has appeared in numerous festivals such as Northern Nights, Earth Frequency Festival, and Same Same But Different Festival, to name a few. In more recent endeavors, Equanimous curated and coordinated Global Unity Festival, a virtual music festival. The festival boasted over 170 acts on its lineup.