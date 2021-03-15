RELEASES

Evalution’s New EP ‘Spaced Out’ is Out of This World

Tampa producer Evalution dropped a three-track EP titled 'Spaced Out' that will have have music fans reaching for the stars

Kenny Ngo
Evalution Spaced Out EP

If you love bass music, then Evalution is an artist that you need to check out. Evalution, born as Evan Cazes, is a Tampa producer who incredibly pushes production barriers to create outstanding soundscapes. These sounds keep listeners returning for more with releases such as Railhouse Rock, “Flow,” and his remix of CHOMMPA’s “Devil Dance.” Each release shows off a different side to the Evalution’s sound and his latest EP, Spaced Out, that has landed on the Headbang Society record label is no different.

“Space Fuzz” and “Fooled” starts off Evalution’s Spaced Out really well

Hitting fans with something new and fresh, Evalution’s three-track Spaced Out EP is a blend of all things funky and wobbly. There are parts that have massive guitar rip and others that contain distorted wobbles. “Space Fuzz” and “Fooled” are prime examples of how he walked this line with a blend of both with a stomping beat in the background to keep the momentum moving forward.

“Beatbox” will have everyone grooving nonstop, all day and all night

On “Beatbox,” Evalution collaborates with Sgammato to create a tune that will have listeners feeling like they are grooving nonstop. Things start off with a voice that says “Yo let me try something different,” and layers in some beatboxing before the track kicks into gear with horns and sweet, funky beats. Changing up the mood, Evalution fills the ears with distorted, wobbly bass, before bringing it back for another groovy round to help guide you to the finish line in his wub-filled world.

Additionally, Evalution’s Spaced Out shows off a whole new side of Evalution and we can’t wait to see what he releases next. Also, Evalution is a rising star in the scene and he is ready land in a universe filled with his forward-thinking sound. Finally, start listening to his new EP, Spaced Out, on Spotify below or your on any music platform.

