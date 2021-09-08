Expand Your Horizons With Flatfoot Sam’s ‘R3lease’

Flatfoot Sam makes another appearance this summer with the release of his brand-new production ‘R3lease’ coming on 01/09/2021. Flatfoot Sam managed to harness his creative capabilities to utilize his talent with 3 main tools, Ableton Live, Guinness, and some songwriting. You can expect to hear a heady mixture of influences that have built up Flatfoot Sam’s inimitable sound and the unheard genre that he brings to the table known as Tripfield. Tripfield is a fusion between Leftfield and Triphop that incorporates speaker-splitting beats paired with the juxtaposing serenity of and underlying calmness of nature.

You can expect to be treated to uplifting beats and subby basslines with Flatfoot Sam’s newest release ‘R3lease’, as subtle acid lines and hair-raising vocals take the lead and guide you on a unique journey. Reminiscent of the early raving days, ‘R3lease’ serves to be perfectly crafted for your lounge sessions at home, with layers of impressive nuance and hair-raising sounds you’d expect from a Producer of Flatfoot Sam’s talent, completing a unique vibe that just hits the spot. You can expect to be submerged in huge atmospherics as Flatfoot Sam takes you on a journey through a vast range of beautifully unique sounds.

After the successful release of previous hits like ‘Ven a Bailar’ and ‘I Never Left’ distinguishing his name amongst others in the scene this year, Flatfoot Sam has really hit it off in terms of his production level and skill with the past few releases that have turned heads in the industry. As he nears closer to that perfected Tripfield sound, Flatfoot Sam continues to demonstrate his raw understanding and propensity for the production of powerful and entrancing electronic music.

