Experience Christmas Cheer Courtesy Smash The House

Despite 2020’s hardships, it’s been a remarkable year for label imprint, “Smash the House“. Its grown from strength-to-strength courtesy high-octane releases from label heads Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and other prolific acts. Now with the holiday festivities in full-swing, the label readies it’s festive EP, “Home Alone (on The Night before Christmas)“.

You’ve never heard such a unique ensemble of artists get in the Christmas spirit. For example, reimagining “The Nutcracker” from Coone, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike making several appearances alongside Steve Aoki as “3 Are Legend” add to the album’s festive theme. Additionally, Armin van Buuren, R3HAB, and Brennan Heart contribute to it, ensuring an eclectic blend of electronic music sub-genres. There’s something for everyone here, and fans have every reason to explore this special record this season.

Take MATTN’s reimagining of “Last Christmas,” where he’s joined by Sylver and Dino Warriors. The soaring female vocals take centre stage, and are accelerated by spacious rhythms and big-room bass. Quintino’s nod to “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” is a special standout number. It begins gently, before a jazzy baritone vocal eases in, only for brash and harder tempos to take the track to Hardstyle BPMs.

Also, Bassjackers inject some dancefloor menace on “Jingle Bells“. If you’re thinking of the tale-old Christmas carol, think again. The Dutch duo swoop in with an animated melody that centers around the instantly-recognizable tones of the classic. Furthermore, “Home Alone (on The Night before Christmas)” spans additional artists such as Klaas, Yves V, Angemi, Toneshifterz and more, ensuring fans can get into the Christmas spirit unlike ever before. Home Alone (on The Night before Christmas)” is out now via Smash the House, and can be streamed or downloaded here.