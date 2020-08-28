Fafaq & RebMoe Team Up For “Off The Walls”

Fafaq returns to R3HAB‘s CYB3RPVNK with his second release after a four-year hiatus. This time, he joins forces with Norwegian vocal artist, RebMoe for “Off The Walls“. If you’re looking for a fresh and funky house record that’s ready for a good time, Fafaq has you covered.

“Off The Walls” delivers a grungy tech-house-inspired bassline complete with strong kick drums and percussive synths. On the other hand, RebMoe’s spoken-word style and poetic vocals with off-beat lyrics make for the perfect complement. This is the type of song to play when you want the party to come alive. “Off The Walls” follows Fafaq’s June’s release “I Want That House” with Fake Jake & Saga Bloom. Norwegian RebMoe is known for her spoken word-style rapping/singing and previously showcased it when working with Tiësto & 7 Skies on “My Frequency,” Coucheron, and Jonas Aden, to name a few.

In 2018, DJ and producer R3HAB founded his label CYB3RPVNK. Moreover, it’s an imprint that embraces the alternative, pushes artistic boundaries, and serves as a platform to develop new artists. The imprint is currently home to R3HAB himself and a strong roster of artists. These include Skytech, Tommy Jayden, Dropgun, Cityzen, and more. The newest among them is Polish up-and-comer, Fafaq. He first erupted onto the scene in 2015-2016 with a series of popular releases on Spinnin’ Records, including “Tiger” with R3HAB, “Fever” and “Indigo” with Yves V, and “Pillowfight” with Bassjackers. Now that Fafaq has returned to R3HAB’s family, we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!