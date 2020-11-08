Famba & Jake Tarry Drop “Know You Best”

Famba & Jake Tarry have collaborated to bring you their latest single, “Know You Best“. Featuring the voice of Alex Hoskins, “Know You Best” is an anthem influenced in equal parts by late 90s house and 21st century pop. Opening with Alex Hosking’s vocals, deep rich basslines wrap around the tune’s seductive lyrics. Moreover, it it builds into a dance floor pleasing chorus that will have feet moving and hands waiving.

However, make no mistake. “Know You Best” is not a retro song by any stretch of the imagination. It’s a song that is fresh and very much at the forefront of today’s sound. This contemporary vibe is due to the incorporation of modern sound design elements, as Famba and Jake Tarry utilized distorted vocoders, layered rhythms, and plenty of other tricks.

On the strength of his major label releases and crowd-pleasing remixes, Famba has become one of Canada’s fastest rising talents. His first two major-label releases, “Wish You Well” and “Swear to God” went on to achieve Gold status in Canada. Impressively, Famba’s third release, “Storm” introduced him to the U.S. market by amassing over 6 million global streams to date.

Jake Tarry, has been soaking up the Dutch music scene since moving to Holland as a teenager. During that time, he rooted himself the heart of the city’s music scene and established himself as one of today’s hardest working DJs. At the same time, Australian singer/songwriter Alex Hosking is unashamedly unique and undoubtedly captivating. Her success comes as a result of alluring lyrics, hooky melodies, and a supreme work ethic. In addition to her collaborations, Alex has released solo material and continues to write for some of the worlds’ biggest artists.