RELEASES

Famba & Jake Tarry Drop “Know You Best”

Featuring the vocals of Alex Hoskin, this new single is out now on Spinnin' Records

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Famba

Famba & Jake Tarry have collaborated to bring you their latest single, “Know You Best“. Featuring the voice of Alex Hoskins, “Know You Best” is an anthem influenced in equal parts by late 90s house and 21st century pop. Opening with Alex Hosking’s vocals, deep rich basslines wrap around the tune’s seductive lyrics. Moreover, it it builds into a dance floor pleasing chorus that will have feet moving and hands waiving.

However, make no mistake. “Know You Best” is not a retro song by any stretch of the imagination. It’s a song that is fresh and very much at the forefront of today’s sound. This contemporary vibe is due to the incorporation of modern sound design elements, as Famba and Jake Tarry utilized distorted vocoders, layered rhythms, and plenty of other tricks.

On the strength of his major label releases and crowd-pleasing remixes, Famba has become one of Canada’s fastest rising talents. His first two major-label releases, “Wish You Well” and “Swear to God” went on to achieve Gold status in Canada. Impressively, Famba’s third release, “Storm” introduced him to the U.S. market by amassing over 6 million global streams to date.

Jake Tarry, has been soaking up the Dutch music scene since moving to Holland as a teenager. During that time, he rooted himself the heart of the city’s music scene and established himself as one of today’s hardest working DJs. At the same time, Australian singer/songwriter Alex Hosking is unashamedly unique and undoubtedly captivating. Her success comes as a result of alluring lyrics, hooky melodies, and a supreme work ethic. In addition to her collaborations, Alex has released solo material and continues to write for some of the worlds’ biggest artists. 

Famba & Jake Tarry – “Know You Best” (feat. Alex Hoskins)
Tags
Show More
Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

Related Articles

Photo of Trance Wax Releases Eponymous Debut Album

Trance Wax Releases Eponymous Debut Album

2 hours ago
Photo of Tujamo Reveals Energetic, Dance-Ready “Enough Of You”

Tujamo Reveals Energetic, Dance-Ready “Enough Of You”

24 hours ago
Photo of Tsuki Unveils “Over” VIP Remix for Upcoming Album

Tsuki Unveils “Over” VIP Remix for Upcoming Album

2 days ago
Photo of Jacob Colon’s October Edition of Made To Move Radio

Jacob Colon’s October Edition of Made To Move Radio

2 days ago
Close
Close