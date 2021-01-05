Feather Set to Reveal Debut EP ‘Becoming’

Rising talent Feather has quickly garnered attention with the release of his two debut singles at the tail-end of 2020. As Feather prepares for what promises to be a breakout year for the artist, he reveals his five-track debut EP Becoming. Set for release on Wednesday, January 13th, the EP features a collection of euphoric melodic bass-leaning tracks that showcase his blossoming studio precision.

Before Feather shares Becoming, he has already released two tracks that will feature on the EP. The first being “Safe House“, which came out on October 27th, and “Smoke” with Lostboycrow on December 8th. The previously-released lead singles have amassed an impressive amount of streams across platforms since their release. Feather currently commands over 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify as his signature style continues to resonate with EDM listeners.

Who is Feather?

Kyle Featherstone, more commonly known as Feather, began his music career early on. He began taking piano and guitar lessons at the age of nine. His childhood inspirations were piano-driven groups like Coldplay, Augustana, and Jack’s Mannequin. Eventually, he joined a touring indie-pop band to hone his musical talents further.

After attending his first music festival, Feather was instantly intrigued by the booming electronic music scene. Inspired by the profound possibilities of fusing indie and electronic music in the realm of acts like Odesza, Gryffin, and Illenium, he parted ways with his band to focus on a career in producing his own music.

His unique music style

Finding a home within a unique signature brand of dance music, he quickly released a handful of successful remixes in the following years. Shortly after, he began working on his own original productions. Furthermore, his debut single “Safe House” provided a glimpse into what’s to come from the blooming producer, as he prepares for a slew of intriguing releases.

As a multi-instrumentalist, Feather has a strong commitment to craft every song from the ground up. Additionally, he does this by equally, and perfectly, balancing palpable energy and raw emotion. To emphasize, he can enhance a diverse and creative sonic experience that caters to diverse listeners.