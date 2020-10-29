Feather Shares Debut Single “Safe House”

Feather releases a debut single filled with melodic bass titled “Safe House“. The track’s release comes a long way for him since entering the world of electronic music with his remixes.

Although new to the electronic music scene, Feather demonstrates mastery of captivating listeners with the song’s first notes. Alluring vocals enchant listeners as the buildup slowly resounds into an energetic and booming melodic drop with a sweet charm. “Safe House” is charged with harmonious elements of pop and electronic music as Feather creates a balance between the two. Additionally, the producer elicits imagery of galactic landscapes that envelope listeners in a warmth guided by the single’s fervent melodies and vocals.

Kyle Featherstone, taking the mantel as Feather, started his musical roots in front of a piano. He cites Coldplay, Jack’s Mannequin, and Augustana as his inspirations. Leaving his touring band behind, he now moves forward in his musical career through the electronic music production landscape. Simultaneously, he finds inspiration in the more organic side of dance music. The American producer broke into the scene with remixes of Loote’s “Wish I Never Met You,” Trove’s “GTFO,” and Timeflies’ “Little Bit.”

Furthermore, with the new debut single under his belt, Feather shows significant promise as the track turns ears and eyes towards the producer.

Listen to the song below or follow this link to stream it on alternate platforms.