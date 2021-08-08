Fedde Le Grand Dropped ‘Same Thing’ with Love Harder

Legendary DJ Fedde Le Grand joined forces with Ultra Music regular Love Harder and vocalist Amy Grace to bring you their collaboration: ‘Same Thing’. The track is available to stream now from Smash The House.

Fedde Le Grand has been a household name in music ever since his 2006 smash hit “Put Your Hands Up for Detroit”. Since then, he has demonstrated a talent for exploring new sounds. It’s the same story for ‘Same Thing’ which starts off with a mellow intro. This is a song that may become a summer classic, especially since it has a sound tapers down the bass.

Fedde Le Grand, who headlines some of the biggest festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, and Coachella. In fact, he aims to add this song to his tried-and-tested arsenal of festival bangers that are bound to get people in a great mood.

UK based DJ/Producer Love Harder has applied his magical studio touch to many hit records. He has worked with names such as Meduza, Goodboys, Embody, CLiQ and Hugel. His co-write with Lost Frequencies on ‘Beat of My Heart’ has over 53 million Spotify streams and has become an anthem to millions of fans around the globe.

It’s safe to say that this is one of Fedde Le Grand’s best songs of 2021 yet and is just a flavour for what is to come in the future.

Stream ‘Same Thing’ here:



