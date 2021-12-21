Fedde Le Grand Drops Final Single of 2021,’Bounce That’

World-renowned House DJ, Fedde Le Grand, has released his final track of the year, titled ‘Bounce That’ on his own label Darklight Records.

The track immediately kicks off with a pulsating bass, paired flawlessly alongside a propelling four-on-the-floor rhythm. A textured vocal flows throughout the dancefloor warmer’s approximately four-minute runtime, providing a heady touch to the atmospherically entrancing offering. ‘Bounce That’ is a true turn-up anthem, the feelgood endeavor is audibly rife with lively production elements and an overall sprightly tone.

“I’ve never released so many tracks in my life! I’m happy to end the year with this club banger on my own label, and to see my fans dancing to it soon.” – Fedde Le Grand

This being Fedde Le Grand’s tenth release of 2021, it’s evident that it’s been a difficult 24 months for the electronic music industry. Fedde Le Grand’s ‘Bounce That’ is just another way DJs and producers can keep their audience and fans hopeful that one day we will be able to party together again.

With an upcoming tour in Asia in the next few days, Fedde Le Grand will, without doubt, end the year with a bang.

Here’s the dates for his December tour in Asia:

Beijing – One Third – Dec 17, 2021

Jilin – Real Winter Festival – Dec 18, 2021

Real Winter Afterparty – Dec 19, 2021

Chengdu – Playhouse – Dec 23, 2021

TBC – Dec 24, 2021

Ningbo – S86 – Dec 25, 2021

REAL NYE – Dec 31, 2021

Stream ‘Bounce That’ here: