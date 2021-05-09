Felix Cartal Announces Upcoming Studio Album

Felix Cartal announces the release of his upcoming album. “Expensive Sounds For Nice People” is its title and will be out on June 25th, 2021 via Physical Presents. Ahead of the album release, the producer teamed up with British pop icon Karen Harding for the single “Only One“. Impressively, the track is laden with high energy, high romance, and high expectations for carrying us into the summer. A playful attitude radiates throughout the single as the “give and take” atmosphere harnessed between the unique production style and powerful vocals lead us into a day of flirty fun and nights with blurry memories. Additionally, here’s what Felix Cartal had to say about the single:

“I wrote this one with Karen, Chelsea, and Nick during a spontaneous session in LA. I feel like I have two modes when I make music; mode 1 would be something with an emotional heaviness, and mode 2 would be a response to just break away and make something that’s more of an uplifting escape. It was the summer, and I definitely was in mode 2.”

Karen Harding elaborates further on the single

“I loved this writing session. We were all on such a high, and I think it definitely came across in the song. We wanted to write a song about that overwhelming feeling of when you know someone is ‘the one‘. We’ve all felt it at some point.”

Felix Cartal’s career thus far

Vancouver-based Felix Cartal has collaborated with several major artists such as Kaskade, R3HAB, Gallant, and has created official remixes for the likes of Selena Gomez, Zedd, Galantis, Dillon Francis, MØ, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Anne Marie & Doja Cat, as well as Daya & Shallou‘s “Older.” He has been featured by major Youtube channels such as Trap Nation, Mr. Suicide Sheep, Mr. Revillz, Chill Nation, The Vibe Guide, Selected, and xKito, and has garnered over 360 million plays across platforms. Felix has seen support from BBC Radio 1‘s Danny Howard and Diplo & Friends. Furthermore, Sirius XM has supported several of his singles, and his Weekend Workout radio show is also featured on their Diplo’s Revolution channel. As mentioned, “Expensive Sounds For Nice People” will be out on June 25th, 2021 via Physical Presents.

“Expensive Sounds For Nice People” Tracklist:

01. The Life (feat. Fjord)

02. Over It (feat. Veronica)

03. Harmony

04. Layover

05. Mine (with Sophie Simmons)

06. 500 Days

07. Old Self (feat. Ofelia K)

08. We Fall

09. Only One (with Karen Harding)

10. My Last Song (feat. Hanne Mjøen)

11. Love Me (with Lights)

12. Going Up

13. Happy Hour (with Kiiara)

14. Jealous

15. Hygge

16. Too Late (feat. Kroy)