Felix Jaehn, Robin Schulz, and Georgia Ku: ‘I Got A Feeling’

Following the success of their smash single ‘One More Time’ ft. Alida, Felix Jaehn and Robin Schulz recently joined forces again to deliver another contagious new banger. It is a banger that is perfect for not just summer but also for every season. ‘I Got A Feeling’ features Georgia Ku, who has worked with top artists like Illenium, Martin Jensen, Party Favor, etc. Merging perfectly between their signature sounds, Felix Jaehn and Robin Schulz remind fans why they are unstoppable when collaborating. Out now via Universal Music since August 20th, ‘I Got A Feeling’ is available to stream across platforms.

Felix Jaehn, Robin Schultz, and Georgia Ku enhances the heat with ‘I Got A Feeling’

‘I Got A Feeling’ starts with a sultry melody that immediately energizes the audience. In true Felix Jaehn fashion, the single uplifts with groovy sensibilities and commanding vocals. Meanwhile, Robin Schulz adds his own unique flair to the track. Georgia Ku supplements her intriguing talent with catchy vocals that effortlessly complement the wavy soundscape. The pop-dance crossover track serves as another intriguing addition to Felix Jaehn’s cheerful discography. The track will become another smash hit for the young artist. Much like the rest of his recent work, ‘I Got A Feeling’ explores different perspectives of mental health with resonating vocals and a yearning and warm sonic landscape.

Overnight success of Robin Schulz

German producer Robin Schulz was also a story of seemingly overnight success. The innovative producer is having a fantastic career in the realm of dance music. His fame began with his memorable remixes for ‘Prayer In C’ and ‘Waves’. Since then, his fame continues skyrocketing with the release of four studio albums, countless collaborations, and millions of streams to-date. Schulz currently commands 24 million monthly Spotify listeners and has just released his fourth studio album ‘IIII’ earlier this year. Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn have joined forces in the studio before ‘I Got A Feeling’ as their signature sounds meld together in an unparalleled way. Their smash single ‘One More Time’ feat. Alida has amassed nearly 50 million collective streams and serves as a focal point for his latest studio album.

Georgia Ku’s vocal talent is boundless

Another fellow collaborator, this is not the first time Felix Jaehn has joined forces with singer and songwriter Georgia Ku. The pair originally linked for the collaboration with NOTD and Captain Cuts on the single ‘So Close’. In addition to her own unique discography, the England-born artist has also supported her own output with collaborations with dance music icons such as Felix Jaehn, Party Favor, Matoma, Martin Jensen and more. Her original tracks have also received remixes from the likes of Benny Benassi and Afrojack. As a songwriter, her discography includes the massive hit ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ by Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa. Most recently, she also featured on Jlo’s collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, ‘Cambia El Paso‘. With a budding catalog and arsenal of dance music collaborative hits, Georgia Ku may soon turn into a household name in the pop/dance music world for years to come.

The musical power of Felix Jaehn

Felix Jaehn’s undeniable musical prowess and knack for collaborating with a variety of different artists is ever apparent through each subsequent release in his catalog. Calling on Robin Schulz and Georgia Ku for the latest infectious collaboration, ‘I Got A Feeling’ demonstrates the sheer talent of these three artists. With Felix Jaehn’s sophomore album on the horizon, fans eagerly await more new music from the German producer. Overall, he continues to expand his feel-good discography and take the dance music world by storm.