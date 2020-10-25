Ferry Corsten Explores Deeper Side with “Our Moon”

“Our Moon” is the latest single from dance legend, Ferry Corsten. The track is a strong vocal offering that features the powerful vocals of Lovlee. Impressively, Ferry opened the year with the release of his ambient album, “As Above So Below” under his FERR alias. Accordingly, that experimentation continues with the release of “Our Moon”.

“Our Moon” highlight’s Ferry Corsten’s years of experience in the studio. It’s no surprise that he’s able to coax old-school Trance elements to sit seamlessly alongside newer sounds. The result is a refreshing cut that is both forward thinking whilst also staying true to his roots. Additionally, it displays the evolution of an artist who has been allowed the freedom to experiment in the studio in recent months.

The single combines luscious elements with a retro flavor which provide the bed for Lovlee’s vocal prowess to shine. A repeating filtered melody works well with a round bassline that bounces around and contributes to the track’s impressive groove. Furthermore, the amalgamation of old and new culminates in a single that balances a feeling of introspection with hope. It’s the perfect sonic representation of recent months, equally at home on the radio as it is on festival fields and club confines.