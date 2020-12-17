Flamingosis’ “Daymaker” Has a Vibrant, Retro Feel

Electronic and future funk producer Flamingosis unveils a feel-good animated video for his latest single “Daymaker”. Out now since December 11th, Flamingosis’ “Daymaker” will be part of a wider album project coming next year. That project will include his earlier single “Wild Summer”, which came out on August 26th. Download and stream “Daymaker” now via various streaming platforms.

Flamingosis sets “Daymaker” in a very cool way

Animated by Nick Parente, “Daymaker” leads with a vocal sample from Flamingosis’ father, who was a world-renowned professional frisbee player back in the 1970s-1980s. His father and uncle coined the term “Flamingosis” as a frisbee move, hence the moniker and the creative vision behind the animated video.

Set in the midst of summer, “Daymaker” takes the viewer on a unique visual journey through the city. The journey is through the viewpoint of the frisbee to allow the listener to experience the best aspects of a perfect summer day. Following a retro 70s style-vibe, “Daymaker” is filled with both charming and heartwarming moments that will immediately capture those well-known feelings of summertime nostalgia.

The meaning behind “Daymaker”

“Probably one of my favorite tracks that I have ever made. I hope it makes someone’s day better after listening to it. The video is a reflection of everything in my life that has inspired the Flamingosis project. Frisbee, flamingos, the shore, funk and soul music, cartoons/anime and living life. I wanted all of that incorporated into a music video. Big thank you to Nick Parente and his whole team of animators for their hard work in bringing the vision to life”. Flamingosis describes the backdrop of “Daymaker”

Following up on “Wild Summer”

“Daymaker” marks the second release from Flamingosis this year following his August single “Wild Summer”. Also paying homage to his family, heritage the “Wild Summer” music video features exclusive footage of his father and uncle from their pro-frisbee days. Furthermore, “Wild Summer” has become a fan-favorite and in heavy rotation via Spotify. The track has racked hundreds of thousands of streams to date.