RELEASES

Flatfoot Sam Delivers Great Tripfield Guestmix for OneEDM

Photo of Preferred Content Provider Preferred Content Provider Send an email 10 mins ago
Less than a minute

Flatfoot Sam has been crushing 2021 recently, and he has a lot more in store for us further down the line in terms of releases this year. He has been a testament to his career ever since he began dabbling in the intricacies of music production from 18 years old. Flatfoot’s take on electronic dance music is a quirky and inimitable mix-up of Leftfield and Triphop that incorporates speaker-splitting beats paired with the juxtaposing serenity of and underlying calmness of nature.

With influences from renowned DJs and Producers like Carl Cox, Weatherall and The Prodigy, Sam has an eclectic and vast range of influences that fuels his love for all genres of music. However, Sam claims that his admiration for dance music has trumped every other genre that the scene has to offer. He has always been intrigued by the raw beauty and emotion that electronic dance music has to offer. Listen to his latest guest-mix and see what you think about one of the industry’s hottest rising producers!

Flatfoot Sam Online:
https://soundcloud.com/flatfootsam
https://www.facebook.com/flatfoot.sam.3/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4fYoyKdvgqQEwaaY2Jir7G?si=fd7751c596d04083

  1. Flatfoot Sam – Home 
  2. Flatfoot Sam – Helch 
  3. Flatfoot Sam – Van a Bailar 
  4. Flatfoot Sam – I Never Left 
  5. Flatfoot Sam – Riddum 
  6. Flatfoot Sam – Bounce 2tha Beat 
  7. Flatfoot Sam – iN tHE jUNGLE 
  8. Slippers & Flatfoot Sam – Expressions 
  9. Slippers & Flatfoot Sam – We Can Do Anything 
  10. Esayka – Sorry (Flatfoot Sam Remix)

Flatfoot Sam Online:
https://soundcloud.com/flatfootsam
https://www.facebook.com/flatfoot.sam.3/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4fYoyKdvgqQEwaaY2Jir7G?si=fd7751c596d04083

Link:
https://soundcloud.com/flatfootsam/tripfield-45mins-b/s-LXMHBUtT3Pw

Tags
Show More
Photo of Preferred Content Provider

Preferred Content Provider

Related Articles

Photo of Jacob Colon and Youstina Rofail Team up With Sultry Summer Anthem ‘Steal The Night’

Jacob Colon and Youstina Rofail Team up With Sultry Summer Anthem ‘Steal The Night’

1 day ago
Photo of PLS&TY Releases Summertime Anthem, “Ride or Die”

PLS&TY Releases Summertime Anthem, “Ride or Die”

5 days ago
Photo of Tim van Werd Teams Up with Crime Zcene for “On Your Side”

Tim van Werd Teams Up with Crime Zcene for “On Your Side”

6 days ago
Photo of LARI LUKE is “On Top of the World” with PollyAnna

LARI LUKE is “On Top of the World” with PollyAnna

2 weeks ago
Close
Close