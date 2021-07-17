Flatfoot Sam Delivers Great Tripfield Guestmix for OneEDM

Flatfoot Sam has been crushing 2021 recently, and he has a lot more in store for us further down the line in terms of releases this year. He has been a testament to his career ever since he began dabbling in the intricacies of music production from 18 years old. Flatfoot’s take on electronic dance music is a quirky and inimitable mix-up of Leftfield and Triphop that incorporates speaker-splitting beats paired with the juxtaposing serenity of and underlying calmness of nature.

With influences from renowned DJs and Producers like Carl Cox, Weatherall and The Prodigy, Sam has an eclectic and vast range of influences that fuels his love for all genres of music. However, Sam claims that his admiration for dance music has trumped every other genre that the scene has to offer. He has always been intrigued by the raw beauty and emotion that electronic dance music has to offer. Listen to his latest guest-mix and see what you think about one of the industry’s hottest rising producers!

Flatfoot Sam Online:

https://soundcloud.com/flatfootsam

https://www.facebook.com/flatfoot.sam.3/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4fYoyKdvgqQEwaaY2Jir7G?si=fd7751c596d04083

Flatfoot Sam – Home Flatfoot Sam – Helch Flatfoot Sam – Van a Bailar Flatfoot Sam – I Never Left Flatfoot Sam – Riddum Flatfoot Sam – Bounce 2tha Beat Flatfoot Sam – iN tHE jUNGLE Slippers & Flatfoot Sam – Expressions Slippers & Flatfoot Sam – We Can Do Anything Esayka – Sorry (Flatfoot Sam Remix)

Link:

https://soundcloud.com/flatfootsam/tripfield-45mins-b/s-LXMHBUtT3Pw