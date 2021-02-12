‘Fly’ New Single from Alex Messina

Alex Messina has started off 2021 in the same way he ended last year. Consistently moving forwards and looking to grow as an artist, he delivers an anthem built for this Summer’s outdoor parties and (hopefully) concerts. This latest self-released song is a full throttled throwback to times gone by.

‘Fly’ is an effortlessly beautiful track, flowing between melodic instrumentation and dancefloor ready beats. Combining elements of Melodic House and old school House, he creates a piece of music which is both evocative and energetic. Sure to be stuck in your head long after listening, the maestro delivers a masterclass.

2020 saw the Italian artist release singles such as ‘Light After Dark’, ‘Start Again’ and ‘Gears of War’. This follows up kicks off the year a tune we can’t wait to hear loud underneath the summer sun.

A producer for many years, Alex Messina has music in his blood. Inspired by artists from all throughout history and a variety of genres, his influences combine to create a unique sound we absolutely love.

Make sure to check out ‘Fly’ and follow Alex Messina on his socials, which can be found below.

Listen to ‘Fly’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W25IEJEqsdI

Alex Messina Online

https://alexmessina.it/

https://www.facebook.com/alexmessina.it/

https://www.instagram.com/alexmessinaproducer_official/