RELEASES

Fred again..’s “Marea” Receives Remix From Diplo

Diplo adds his creative touch to this catchy tune

Photo of Manav Pallan Manav Pallan Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Fred again Diplo Marea Remix

Few tracks have encapsulated the seismic impact the last 18 months has had on dance music culture better than Fred again..’s single “Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)”. Released in February, and featuring the voice of dance music icon Marea Stamper aka The Blessed Madonna on record for the very first time, the track is a eulogy to the dancefloor and to the things we used to take for granted. It’s simultaneously nostalgic, longing and hopeful with a sense of optimism best summed up in Marea’s own words on the record: “if I can live through this next six months / day by day / if I can live through this / what comes next will be… marvellous!”

Diplo’s remix of Fred again..’s “Marea” is just groovy

The track has received a remix from the internationally renowned DJ and producer Diplo. Lending his unique blend of stadium-sized house, the newly reworked version is sure to become a set-favourite on dancefloors across the globe as they begin to open up again.

The success of Fred again..’s debut album

The remix follows the release of Fred again..’s acclaimed debut album. The album was titled Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020) and it was released in April via again.. Records and features a collection of music released in his ‘Actual Life’ series: including “Julia (Deep Diving)”, “Jessie (I Miss You)” and “Kyle (I Found You)”. It’s a signature sound that sees him building tracks around vocals uncovered from the unlikeliest of sources; from obscure YouTube clips to personal FaceTime conversations, random Instagram accounts and iPhone video footage of half-remembered nights out

Over the last year, Fred has also added his production skills to diverse tracks. They range from Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy’s “Aint It Different” and “Lifetime” the acclaimed debut solo single from The xx’s Romy. In 2020, he also released GANG, his project with Headie One that saw the two friends collaborating alongside features from some of the UK’s most exciting and innovative artists including FKA twigs, Jamie xx, Sampha, Slowthai and Berwyn.

Stream the Diplo remix of “Marea” here:

Tags
Show More
Photo of Manav Pallan

Manav Pallan

I'm a crazed motoring fan and I have been listening to EDM for a major chunk of my life. I'm particularly interested in Dutch house, Progressive house and Tropical house. Is that enough house? My favourite DJs are Robin Schulz, Jay Hardway and Mike Williams.

Related Articles

Photo of Toma Hawk’s Lakota Radio – The Hub for the Best Techno

Toma Hawk’s Lakota Radio – The Hub for the Best Techno

22 mins ago
Photo of JonJo Drake and The Enveloper’s “Open The Gates To Hell”

JonJo Drake and The Enveloper’s “Open The Gates To Hell”

23 hours ago
Photo of Naiz:On Returns With Another Exciting Month of Naiz:On Air

Naiz:On Returns With Another Exciting Month of Naiz:On Air

2 days ago
Photo of Lenell Brown’s Latest Video Series Includes ‘Last Night’ Video

Lenell Brown’s Latest Video Series Includes ‘Last Night’ Video

5 days ago
Close
Close