Fred again..’s “Marea” Receives Remix From Diplo

Few tracks have encapsulated the seismic impact the last 18 months has had on dance music culture better than Fred again..’s single “Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)”. Released in February, and featuring the voice of dance music icon Marea Stamper aka The Blessed Madonna on record for the very first time, the track is a eulogy to the dancefloor and to the things we used to take for granted. It’s simultaneously nostalgic, longing and hopeful with a sense of optimism best summed up in Marea’s own words on the record: “if I can live through this next six months / day by day / if I can live through this / what comes next will be… marvellous!”

Diplo’s remix of Fred again..’s “Marea” is just groovy

The track has received a remix from the internationally renowned DJ and producer Diplo. Lending his unique blend of stadium-sized house, the newly reworked version is sure to become a set-favourite on dancefloors across the globe as they begin to open up again.

The success of Fred again..’s debut album

The remix follows the release of Fred again..’s acclaimed debut album. The album was titled Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020) and it was released in April via again.. Records and features a collection of music released in his ‘Actual Life’ series: including “Julia (Deep Diving)”, “Jessie (I Miss You)” and “Kyle (I Found You)”. It’s a signature sound that sees him building tracks around vocals uncovered from the unlikeliest of sources; from obscure YouTube clips to personal FaceTime conversations, random Instagram accounts and iPhone video footage of half-remembered nights out

Over the last year, Fred has also added his production skills to diverse tracks. They range from Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy’s “Aint It Different” and “Lifetime” the acclaimed debut solo single from The xx’s Romy. In 2020, he also released GANG, his project with Headie One that saw the two friends collaborating alongside features from some of the UK’s most exciting and innovative artists including FKA twigs, Jamie xx, Sampha, Slowthai and Berwyn.

Stream the Diplo remix of “Marea” here: