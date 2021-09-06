RELEASES

French Braids Drops Summery Track, “Shady”

This song is a blend of vintage bossa nova and modern chill electronic music perfect for the summer season

The genre-crossing artistry of Canadian producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist French Braids hasn’t gone unnoticed. His six-song EP “Breathe In” caught the attention of lauded record label Armada Music back in 2020. Now, he’s now releasing a brand-new single, “Shady” on the imprint in partnership with Toronto-based indie label, Sadboy Records.  

“Shady” was written over a single one-hour video call between Toronto and London, reminiscing about past relationships. Additionally, the track couples a lighthearted production with reflective vocals and lyrics that say no to conditional love. Accordingly, this tune is suited for perfect for sunny days spent chilling by the water. “Shady” makes for a laidback listening experience that lightens the mood in the blink of an eye.


“The story came together as Dom McAllister and I sipped wine over the screen and exchanged stories about romantic experiences. After that, Dom told a story about an encounter he had with a partner who was communicating in an elusive and shady manner. This led to the title of the song. We wanted the track to be the perfect blend of vintage Bossa Nova and modern chill electronic music. We got there by recording lo-fi guitars through our iPhones and sampling a toy woodblock. Furthermore, Dom and I were able to turn this into the lead instrument for the track. Similarly, we wanted to make a lush tapestry of sounds you could put on your headphones and get lost in. Also, Dom’s sultry R&B vocals were the perfect match for the chilled-out alternative electronic production.”

