FuntCase Releases “Corruption” EP on New DPMO Label

The heavy-hitter and masked producer FuntCase launches his own imprint, DPMO, with his Corruption EP debuting as the label’s first release.

Starting the four-track EP, FuntCase and Versa team up on “Kill Confirmed,” kicking off the EP with aggressive drops also characterized by subtle hints of gaming sounds. Eerie vocals round out the experience, and the song only offers a brief intermission before launching back into a menacing drop.

FuntCase and Yakz jump right into the next track, highlighting Jus Rival’s impeccable rapping in “Bodying”. As can be anticipated, the song relents for no one. Hitting the halfway mark, FuntCase and Yakz incorporate strings in the most radical way possible, further establishing the two producer’s growling sounds.

Meanwhile, “Transmission” is a spine-chilling track combining FuntCase and Jkyl & Hyde’s talents. The track melds together a brazen case of riddim to bring new energy to crowds. Together, they blaze a furious form of sound.

Lastly and ending the Corruption EP, “Wolfpack” sees FuntCase and Stoned LeveL in the studio together. The song opts for a robotic narration while also kicking up the suspenseful buildups. “Wolfpack” appropriately closes the EP, leaving fans and listeners with a taste of the DPMO family’s massive drops.

Moving forward, FuntCase and the DPMO family will be teaming up with Insomniac’s Bassrush for a label launch party on Friday, December 4, at 8 p.m. PST. Fans can expect performances from FuntCase, Jkyl & Hyde, Sweettooth, and Yakz. Each artist will throw down the ragers for the evening.

Check out the Corruption EP below on Soundcloud, or buy or stream the EP via this link.

Tracklist: