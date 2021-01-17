RELEASES

Futuristic Polar Bears & Corey James Release “Aura”

This Dark Progressive House track featuring MØØNE is out now on Protocol Recordings

Manav Pallan
Futuristic Polar Bears and Corey James team up for their first single of 2021, and this time they’re taking it to the deep end. Featuring vocals by MØØNE, “Aura” is a progressive gem with a dark and emotive side. The UK-based artists deliver sonorous, driving basslines in combination with cinematic melodies and ethereal vocals, giving “Aura” some serious underground late-night appeal.

New year, new music

The new release follows Futuristic Polar Bears‘ recent remix of Nicky Romero‘s & Sick Individuals‘ successful single “Only For You.” On the other hand, Corey‘s earlier releases include “You” on Martin Garrix‘s STMPD RCRDS, “Don’t Stop” on Protocol, “Somewhere In My Heart” on Steve Angello‘s SIZE Records, as well an official remix of David GuettaJ Balvin & Bebe Rexha‘s “Say My Name.”

Protocol’s pedigree

Founded by Nicky RomeroProtocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Brits Futuristic Polar Bears had a slew of successful original releases in 2020, including their catchy vocal house track “Better Than This“. Released on Protocol, it has amassed 1.5M streams on Spotify. They also collaborated with Bassjackers on “Run Away,” which recently surpassed an impressive 3M streams. The guys haven’t let these challenging times slow them down; they’ve already had 5 releases on Protocol earlier and also released on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike‘s Smash The House and Hardwell‘s Revealed

Stay tuned for more

Corey James is known for his remixes and collaborations with heavyweights, such as Marcus SchossowSteve AngelloGalantis, and more. He has made a name for himself through both his singles and official remixes. These include a remix for Nicky Romero & Florian Picasso‘s “Only For Your Love” and releases on SIZESpinnin’AxtoneBig BeatSosumiNeon, and Zerothree, in addition to Protocol. Keep an eye on what 2021 has in store for Futuristic Polar BearsCorey James, and the rest of the Protocol team.

Stream “Aura” here:







