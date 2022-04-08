Gareth Emery and Omnia Released “Unity” For Victims of War

Last Friday, powerhouse DJ/Producer Gareth Emery announced his new single, “Unity”, in collaboration with Ukraine’s top trance DJ/Producer Omnia. “Unity” is a passion project that both artists are dedicating to the people of Ukraine during these extremely challenging times. All proceeds from “Unity” will go to UNICEF Ukraine to assist with displaced children of war – a charity chosen by Omnia.

Proceeds go to UNICEF

Moving in an all-instrumental direction, the emotions in the track are far from lost. Gareth Emery and Omnia’s creative chemistry shine through with an energizing blend of trance with uplifting beats and breaks found throughout. To kick off the charity, Gareth Emery will be donating €2,500 to UNICEF right away to get the ball rolling. The global trance star mentioned, “I’ll be sending €2,500 to the charity right away so we start doing good immediately and they don’t have to wait for us to receive royalties, which can be slow”.

Gareth Emery and Omnia’s “Unity” unites everyone against the war

“Unity” is a song to show the artists’ support towards the people of Ukraine. Furthermore, the song is against the current Russia-Ukraine war and it is not meant to be a political statement.

“I’ve said it before but this is not a political statement. I am simply against senseless wars waged by politicians who’d never send their own children to fight. I am aware that huge numbers of Russians, including all the ones I know, also oppose the war. This is about nothing more than doing what little I can for a country that has warmly welcomed me many times over the years. Thank you to all who support!” Gareth Emery reminding his fans that “Unity” is about bringing everyone together during this tragedy.

