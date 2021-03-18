Get to Know Techno Again With Highwalker’s ‘Apollo 13’

Striking a fine balance between vigor and atmosphere, Germany-based DJ and producer Highwalker is set to release his brand-new record ‘Apollo 13’. DJing has always been a big part of Highwalker’s growth as an artist. Since the beginning of his career, he has showcased his ability to work the decks through performances at events including ‘Technobunker’ and has continued to build his reputation through online event appearances. He exemplifies himself as a product of his roots as he shows in his new release through the implementation of an industrialized, grungy bassline combined with dizzying sharp synth work that produces an eerie, trance-like feel to the song. With its shadowy and rousing sound, this new release feels tailor-made for the underground nightlife scene. Chuck in some visual effects and a fog machine and it would be sure to set fire to any Techno bunker rave!

Toma Hawk and The Enveloper support Highwalker’s ‘Apollo 13’

This release is supported by Toma Hawk and The Enveloper who have joined in collaboration to add their own unique flair to the tune. In true Toma Hawk fashion, he incorporates his intrinsic style by speeding up the tempo and throwing mesmeric heavy percussion in the mix to produce the harder-styled blend that some of us are looking for. Working seamlessly alongside Toma Hawk is The Enveloper, who exclusively produces Techno in a manner that most of us want; deep, hard-driving sublimity. With his natural talent for music production and a passion for Techno, he perfectly embodies what this track stands for. The trio have come together each from disparate backgrounds to merge their sounds into one, and it’s golden.

Representing the trio, Lakota Music Raw seems to be the Techno powerhouse label that keeps on delivering. Lakota Music Raw specializes in curating unique selections of Techno that always ignite dance floors in any setting. This record label shows the world that Techno is still the vibrant electronic music genre it has always been.

