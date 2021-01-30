RELEASES

GHOST DATA Delivers “Queen of Knives” for Susu’s Draculita

GHOST DATA's "Queen of Knives" will transport every streamer to a very futuristic utopia

GHOST DATA Queen of Knives

Progressing with a story-driven and futuristic sound, GHOST DATA emerges with the single “Queen of Knives”. Virtual YouTuber Susu’s Draculita character inspired the track.

Baring his fangs and raw talent in the studio, the producer GHOST DATA brews an intoxicating single. Gritty bass and synths propel the song’s energy through a rollercoaster of anticipation that pays off. The first half of “Queen of Knives” revels in an ominous aura. Meanwhile, GHOST DATA ramps up in the song’s second half with a snarling drum and bass drop.

With “Queen of Knives,” the DJ creates an astounding world for listeners to lose themselves in. The characters, narratives, and visuals uniquely guided his sound. Afterwards, this sound pulls together an entirely fresh experience beyond just what occurs in the studio.

“When I wrote ‘Queen of Knives, I was inspired by my friend Susu and her affinity for knife collecting and Tarantula care taking. When she revealed to me she had a character she designed, named Draculita, that was a celebration of those things, I was inspired and fascinated by this unique character in both design and concept. A creepy, horror themed cutie with a love for knives and spiders? It felt only natural to want to create a theme for such a unique and fun character!

GHOST DATA

Stream GHOST DATA’s “Queen of Knives” below or via this link.

