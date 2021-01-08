GHOST DATA Premieres Cyberpunk 2077-Inspired “DDOS”

Earlier in December, GHOST DATA premiered the song “DDOS,” a track inspired by the newly released game Cyberpunk 2077.

Sweeping with analog synths, “DDOS” drops with a heavy but cinematic sound. GHOST DATA moves through the song as though it elicits a narrative of its own. Groundbreaking synths growling with power backed by a stretched sound pave the way to the song’s more chilling and delicate interlude before driving back into a glory of depth.

GHOST DATA masterfully bellows out a noteworthy song with “DDOS,” artfully incorporating the iconic sounds of the past to make a track fit for the future.

Stream or purchase “DDOS” at this link, or stream the song below on Spotify.

About GHOST DATA

GHOST DATA finds his inspiration from both video game composers, such as Nobuo Uematsu and Akihiko Narita, and electronic artists like Purity Ring, Porter Robinson, and Seven Lions. His songs “Celestial Bodies” and “Projekt Melody” have received support from artists including Blanke, Slushii, Swarm, and more. The producer regularly interacts with fans across Twitch and Discord, also involving them in his streams. The producer’ss brand and music drive a unique story, creating a world of The Shepherdess for fans and listeners to dive into.