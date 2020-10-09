GhostDragon Releases Heartfelt “Something Out of Nothing”

GhostDragon premieres his latest single “Something Out of Nothing” with Kwesi offering his warm vocals for the song.

A myriad of faint strums bellows into a larger-than-life sound as vibrant piano chords complete the song’s introduction. Kwesi’s passionate vocals harmonize into the resounding chorus complete with synths and full delivery of future bass. GhostDragon delivers a sweet but melancholy song whose drop explodes into an ardent blend of Kwesi’s vocalization and powerful beats.

“Something Out of Nothing” is GhostDragon’s offering of a song about love’s past while creating a link between pop and electronic. With it, the young artist reveals his latest prowess in the studio.

Listen to the song below or on SoundCloud.

About GhostDragon

GhostDragon is an up-and-coming producer blazing his way through EDM. At only 19-years-old and while attending Berkeley College of Music, the producer has made a strong impression on artists throughout the industry.

GhostDragon’s fresh sound has allowed him to collaborate with some of EDM’s largest names such as The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Marshmello, Nicky Romero, Mako, Slander, and more. Meanwhile, he has performed live with an impressive bill of artists, such as GRYFFIN, Kaskade, G-Eazy, Mako, Vincent, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Drake Bell, Cash Cash, and R3HAB. Additionally, his music has appeared on fans’ favorite music channels, including Proximity, Wave Music, MrSuicideSheep, Chill Nation, and Trap City.

With these accomplishments occurring a mere two years since he’s begun producing music, it’s safe to say that GhostDragon is already breaking through as an extraordinary artist.