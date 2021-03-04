GhostDragon Releases K-Pop Track “You and I”

GhostDragon takes a dive into the world of K-Pop with his latest song “You and I” featuring Ashley Alisha.

“You and I” opens with a bubbly sound marked by the introduction of velvety guitars and lively drums making way for Ashley Alisha’s vocals to take center stage. GhostDragon is an emerging star who engineers a funky setting, engulfing listeners in the intersection between dance music and K-Pop, fusing the two into a dance-inducing session. Dipping into his heavier sound, GhostDragon also draws out a breakdown imbued with brass and energizing kicks.

“You and I” demonstrates the young producer’s diverse approach to music as he scales across genres. Despite the variety in his music, GhostDragon consistently captures an uplifting sound.

GhostDragon emerged with his first Spotify track release in 2018. Since then, the Californian has performed alongside a myriad of EDM talent, including Gryffin, Kaskade, Cash Cash, R3HAB, and more. This past December, Seven Lions also poached the young talent for the compilation Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 2.

Now, with three releases under his belt already for 2021, GhostDragon displays a promising trajectory with his future releases. Listeners and fans of the producer can almost certainly anticipate a multitude of exciting tracks for the year.

Check out “You and I” below: