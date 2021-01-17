GHOSTER shares breathtaking single “Memories”

Barong Family signed producer, GHOSTER, is bringing in the holiday season with a breathtaking single known as “Memories“. Additionally, it is a feature in the Barong Family Holiday Gift Edition. Uniting the music community around the globe through his innovative sound, GHOSTER is ending the year on the brightest note. Continuing to shock the music industry one release at a time, in 2020 GHOSTER released his hard-hitting four-track EP “GHOSTOWN,” and high-energy single “Belong”. Moreover, this served as a monumental single included in Barong Family’s 200th release.

Sharing his signature uplifting, yet festival-ready sound during shows across China, GHOSTER is here to welcome in the holiday season. “Memories” is a playful new single which will only be played on repeat. It is undeniably euphoric, and will keep listeners smiling. This is due to a soothing, yet uplifting melody that becomes apparent from the start.

Continuing to build off the playful melody, powerful vocal chops lead into a fury of kick-drums, as we question if we are ready for GHOSTER to take us into his world of pure happiness and various sonic elements. Entering a futuristic aural environment built upon waves of vibrant percussion and subtle undertones, GHOSTER has blessed listeners with the perfect musical gift to ring in the holiday season.

Stream “Memories” here: