Gia Koka and gnash Team Up on “cry baby”

Gia Koka and gnash have released a collaborative banger titled “cry baby“. Released on September 4, 2020, “cry baby” is a song about failure and the fear of looking back into one’s own past that flawlessly balances between dance and pop. Gia Koka and gnash produced “cry baby” as a song that would inspire everyone to always have positivity and hopefulness. In fact, the track is the perfect anthem for anyone who is starting a new chapter in their wonderful life. “cry baby” is now available for download and stream via Universal Music.

“cry baby” inspires all to have a happy life

Gia Koka and gnash’s “cry baby” starts off with a Latin-fusion beat that gets the mood going. Afterwards, gnash introduced a melodic, percussive drop into the track alongside Gia Koka’s hypnotic vocals. The vocals also coordinated perfectly with the joyful-sounding loops, which allowed the song to continue its cheerful sound. This track is perfect for any situation, whether to kickstart the day or motivate oneself to live freely and happy. It is also a song that can help everyone in the world move on strongly during these difficult times because of the pandemic.

Gia Koka’s success so far

Gia Koka is a popular Polish singer/songwriter who grew up in the Netherlands. Her releases have gained over a billion total streams in her career so far. In 2017, she reached a pivotal point in her career when she featured on the DVBBS’ hit single “Not Going Home”. The single entered the U.S.’s Top 20 Billboard Hot Dance Charts as well as the Canadian Top 10 Airplay Charts, in addition to receiving multi-Platinum status in Canada.

Gia Koka also worked with Lost Frequencies and Zonderling on “Crazy”. The track encountered widespread critical acclaim, achieving the #1 spot in the European Airplay Charts. She has also reached Gold and Platinum status in several countries. Recently, she has featured in several successful singles such as Sam Feldt and Sigma’s “2 Hearts” and Brooks’ “Say A Little Prayer”. The singer-songwriter recently released “Hey Baby” alongside Afrojack and Imanbek on August 28.

gnash’s never-ending rise in the music industry

gnash entered the music world in 2016 with his groundbreaking track “i hate u, i love u”. The track remarkably stayed in the Billboard Hot 100 Charts for an impressive 39 straight weeks. An extremely popular song, it went on to attain over two billion streams and 545 million YouTube streams since its initial release.

The last few years have seen gnash establish himself as an artist with a solid creative vision. Since his debut, he has released five EPs; “u”, “me”, “us”, “if”, and “we”. Each EP guides the listeners through the many ups and downs of their lives — from breakups, to self-acceptance, and new beginnings. In all, the core message emphasized by this innovative Los Angeles-based artist is well-received by his dedicated fans and avid listeners globally. Also recently, gnash released “text talk touch” alongside Alt Bloom as well.