Gibson Parker Brings Out the “Man Of The House”

Gibson Parker orchestrates the dance floor with his new electrifying single, “Man Of The House.”

“Man Of The House” operates a tech-house sound alongside mesmerizing vocals cleverly mimicking the song’s title. The club-ready track engulfs minds and bodies in a wave of groovy basslines. Parker builds frenzying anticipation upon the track’s first drop, satiating listeners with deep thumps and sharp hi-hats to round out the track’s refreshing sound. Although Parker already pulled the listeners deep into the single’s resounding beats and bass, he bumps up the experience through the second drop’s climactic build-up.

Ultimately, “Man Of The House” chronicles the producer’s upward rise as a house name to keep an eye on.

Check out “Man Of The House” below on Spotify.

About Gibson Parker

Gibson Parker is a rising producer who has received support from names such as Oliver Heldens and Don Diablo. His remix of SICKO MODE” earned him a spot on Billboard’s feature for best remixes of the song. Having already released music on Insomniac’s house label IN / ROTATION, the budding artist is ready to serve fresh tracks for fans of house everywhere.