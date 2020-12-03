RELEASES

Gibson Parker Brings Out the “Man Of The House”

Gibson Parker refreshes minds and souls with his newest single, "Man Of The House."

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 min ago
Less than a minute
Gibson Parker Man of the House

Gibson Parker orchestrates the dance floor with his new electrifying single, “Man Of The House.”

“Man Of The House” operates a tech-house sound alongside mesmerizing vocals cleverly mimicking the song’s title. The club-ready track engulfs minds and bodies in a wave of groovy basslines. Parker builds frenzying anticipation upon the track’s first drop, satiating listeners with deep thumps and sharp hi-hats to round out the track’s refreshing sound. Although Parker already pulled the listeners deep into the single’s resounding beats and bass, he bumps up the experience through the second drop’s climactic build-up.

Ultimately, “Man Of The House” chronicles the producer’s upward rise as a house name to keep an eye on.

Check out “Man Of The House” below on Spotify.

About Gibson Parker

Gibson Parker is a rising producer who has received support from names such as Oliver Heldens and Don Diablo. His remix of SICKO MODE” earned him a spot on Billboard’s feature for best remixes of the song. Having already released music on Insomniac’s house label IN / ROTATION, the budding artist is ready to serve fresh tracks for fans of house everywhere.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 2’ Has Amazing Talents

‘Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 2’ Has Amazing Talents

22 mins ago
Photo of Kaskade Debuts on Monstercat with “Flip Reset”

Kaskade Debuts on Monstercat with “Flip Reset”

1 day ago
Photo of DJ Ralph Releases “Unlockdown” via Lakota Music

DJ Ralph Releases “Unlockdown” via Lakota Music

2 days ago
Photo of Showtek’s “Show Some Love” Comes with Pivotal Message

Showtek’s “Show Some Love” Comes with Pivotal Message

2 days ago
Close
Close