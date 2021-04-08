Gl0bal Releases Exciting Third EP, ‘Insomnia 3’

Gl0bal sends out the latest addition to his Insomnia EP series with its third installment, Insomnia 3.

Mickhel Patterson, known professionally as Gl0bal, showcases his distinct sound with this latest EP, released via Flux Pavilion’s Circus Records imprint. Gl0bal truly embodies his moniker as he takes on sounds that can collectively be heard around the world with his versatile talents.

The 4-track EP opens with the song “Snake,” which Gl0bal previously released this year with So Sus. “Snake” opens with ominous sweeps, quietly building up to a brazen drop. Moreover, the song infuses cinematic elements with classic trap features, dabbling in atmospheric synths and pounding beats.

Building on the sounds of “Snake,” Gl0bal continues the EP with the sinister “Headache.” “Headache” easily takes on the definition of hair-raising, both with its eerie melodies and hard-hitting sounds for listeners to get down and dirty. Between the synths’ reverbs echoing throughout the drop and the commanding vocals, the song taps into Gl0bal’s darker tones.

Gl0bal and Burgess switch up the mood with Insomnia 3′s next song, “Love Wins.” While the song begins with an airy melody complete with sweet, ardent vocals, the drop takes the track to new heights. A drum and bass beat construct a riveting path to the drop as serrated basslines create sonic textures. “Love Wins” appropriately highlights the Canadian producer’s breadth of talent in the studio.

Gl0bal’s talent continues to pour through “Company.” Heavenly vocals and a gentle production set the song’s mood. The addition of percussions adds to the track’s passion alongside layered synths that burst in a flurry. “Company” aptly showcases Gl0bal’s ability to touch on softer songs while maintaining his heavier sounds.

