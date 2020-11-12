Go Freek Introduces Upbeat Three-Track EP ‘Eternal Light’

Go Freek is one of Australia’s most popular dance music producers. On Friday, November 6, 2020, Go Freek introduced his newest EP titled Eternal Light, out now via Club Sweat. To clarify, Eternal Light is a three-track EP that showcases Go Freek’s diverse talent in producing innovative club bangers. It is also an EP that has a very underground touch to it.

Go Freek’s Eternal Light will instantly “light up” the mood

The three tracks of Eternal Lights are “Luminosity”, “Infinite Moment” and “Lazer Light”; Luminosity provides Go Freek’s aptitude to rolling house production, whilst adding exotic vocal chants and rhythmic percussion. Infinite Money” is a bouncy tune that tops it off with a sensual vocal sample. To conclude, “Lazer Light” combines a full-bodied bassline, wobbly acid synth patterns, sharp percussion and of course, lazer samples.

Go Freek’s rise in the dance music industry

The Australian DJ/producer enhanced his fame after collaborating with countryman Dom Dolla on “Define“. That track has amassed over 30 million streams. Go Freek has gained support from radio platforms like triple j, Sirius XM and BBC Radio 1.

Additionally, top stars such as Idris Elba, Fisher, Porter Robinson and Diplo have also placed their support for him. A couple of notable, successful original tracks that Go Freek have produced are “Love Is The Weapon” and “One Question”. He has produced fantastic remixes as well; notably his remix of What So Not and BURNS’ “Trust” and his remix of PNAU’s hit single “Solid Gold“.

Eternal Light will shine for everyone