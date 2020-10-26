Gorgon City’s “Burning” Music Video and Terrace Dub Remix

Gorgon City are the British DJ/producer duo who have a great reputation for creating phenomenal deep-house vocal anthems. On October 15, Gorgon City unveiled the official video for their international hit “Burning” featuring Brooklyn-based pop singer EVAN GIIA. The music video’s premiere followed the recent release of their Terrace Dub Remix of “Burning” on October 9.

Gorgon City released the original version of “Burning” back on September 18 and fans can still download and stream the track on all streaming platforms. Additionally, they can do the same for the Terrace Dub remix as well. Check out the music video of Gorgon City’s “Burning” down below.

The backdrop of Gorgon City’s “Burning” music video

The “Burning” official video has a contemporary love story, shot in the heart of Wyoming. The music video’s director is Eric Maldin and the video’s visual focused on the burning love between two young women living in the town of Laramie. Despite the obvious attraction, they had to find stolen moments in their rural surroundings’ seclusion.

However, this in turned would cause a strain on their relationship. To make amends and as a symbol of love, a giant metal heart is welded together and set ablaze. All set to a backdrop of fireworks representing the high emotions felt once they reconcile with a long kiss.

Terrace Dub remix of “Burning”

In addition to the video, Gorgon City have recently released their Terrace Dub remix of “Burning”. It is a club track that pays respect to the underground with a deeper, darker and extended rework of the original. It distinguished itself with strong driving energy, hypnotizing filters, slow beautiful builds and solid sharp drops.

EVAN GIIA’s floating vocal built up the tension while adding in powerful warm horns. The remix is perfect for any DJ’s set, especially when club terraces and dancefloors around the world can finally return. Listen to the remix right below.