Grant Lee Drops Powerful Single “Darker” feat. Stevie Frank

Grant Lee is a rising producer from Tampa and he has a diverse skillset in electronic music production. He also has an extensive background of performing guitar in metal bands. That metal background comes in greatly for Grant Lee as he incorporates hard rock and metal into his unique style of electronic music.

When he is not working in the studio, he entertains crowds behind the DJ booths. In fact, he also bring his guitar and amplifier to every show as well, giving each show a vibrant atmosphere that combines the best of rock and electronic music. On October 30, Grant Lee released his newest track alongside Stevie Frank titled “Darker” and here is the review of it.

Grant Lee’s “Darker” will uplift every listener

Grant Lee starts off “Darker” with emotional acoustics that are supported by Stevie Frank’s uplifting vocals. Afterwards, the drumbeats enter to give the track an energetic surge. Suddenly, those beats built up a melodic bass drop that will get everyone instantly up on their feet.

“Darker” merging of electronic-rock rhythms with Stevie Frank’s voice can really change the mood. One person can start their day feeling sad or if they had a bad day at work or school. However, when they start listening to “Darker”, all of their troubles will quickly go away and they can bring in positive energy that the track will provide for them.

More about Grant Lee

Grant Lee began his DJ career in 2015, performing at college and fraternity parties at the University of South Florida. All of Grant Lee’s hard work and perseverance have paid off as he has now rose through the Tampa EDM scene. In spring 2018, he won the Reverb Nation competition for a chance to perform at Sunset Music Festival.

Some famous artists that he has performed alongside with include Oliver Heldens, Rezz and Malaa. In fall 2019, he was booked to headline the Tech Yes 360 stage at Imagine Music Festival 2019 and in January 2020, he won the Destination Okeechobee competition to perform at the Okeechobee Music Festival. No doubt, Grant Lee will achieve grander things in his music career in the near future.

Download and stream “Darker”

After reading this review, download and stream “Darker” now by clicking on this link.