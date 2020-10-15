GRiZ & Jauz Team Up for “No Doubt” on Deadbeats Records

EDM giants GRiZ and Jauz team up for the heavy hitter single “No Doubt”. The release comes from GRiZ’s EP dropping this Friday on Deadbeats Records.

“No Doubt” pulls together GRiZ’s talent of moody electro-soul with a heavy twist while playing on Jauz’s iconic use of low pass filters. The song draws a sample from the hilarious video that surfaced in 2016 that features Jamal Smith criticizing a rival as “wack”. But, in the spirit of GRiZ and Jauz’s geniuses, the two manage to seamlessly incorporate it in a renegade manner.

The song comes as a single from GRiZ’s Bangers[6].Zip EP. Earlier Bangers.ZIP drew some of GRiZ’s most quintessential tracks, including the 2019 hit “Griztronics” with Subtronics. The latest EP parades the eerie but dirty “No Doubt” just in time for Halloween, alongside the titles “Brain Fuzz” and “Juicy,” which also features fellow Deadbeats artist Blunts & Blondes.

“No Doubt” and Bangers[6].Zip arrive shortly after GRiZ’s vibrant and chill mixtape, Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3, illustrating the American DJ’s range of producing both tracks on opposite ends of the spectrum. Like many other DJs, GRiZ has taken to the livestream landscape. Recently, he produced the two-day and third annual Camp Kulabunga which allows fans to connect to the community while finding empowerment.

Meanwhile, Jauz has managed a schedule of weekly streaming. It includes a “Demo Roulette” segment where producers receive feedback on their music. Additionally, he joins other artists in his series “In The Tank!” for in-depth interviews.



Stream “No Doubt” below or on different musical channels.