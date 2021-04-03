Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture Remix Monolink’s “The Prey”

After previously tapping Mind Against for a remix of “The Prey” earlier in March, Monolink enlists Brazilian producers Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture for their hand at the song.

Released via Embassy One, Ultra Records, and Sweat It Out, Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture pack the remix with dark guitar plucks and synths playing up and down the scale for an ardent display of genius production. The South American producers turn up the tempo for their remix of “The Prey,” first introducing a heart-thumping series of percussions to ramp up the song’s intensity. The duo seamlessly incorporates the original version’s organic elements, brewing a doleful atmosphere packed with newfound energy. With a skillful hand, the two draw out a dynamic range of both emotions and sounds in their remix of Monolink’s “The Prey,” adding their touch of deep house to the track.

Meanwhile, following a series of highly successful singles and an album released in 2018, Monolink rounds up anticipation for his second album, Under Darkening Skies, set to release June 11. Pre-order and save the album here.

Finally, check out Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture’s remix of Monolink’s “The Prey” below or stream the remix via your favorite music platform.