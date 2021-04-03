RELEASES

Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture Remix Monolink’s “The Prey”

Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture draw out a dynamic range of both emotions and sounds in their remix of Monolink's "The Prey"

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Less than a minute
The Prey Vintage Culture Gui Boratto Remix Cover Monolink

After previously tapping Mind Against for a remix of “The Prey” earlier in March, Monolink enlists Brazilian producers Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture for their hand at the song.

Released via Embassy One, Ultra Records, and Sweat It Out, Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture pack the remix with dark guitar plucks and synths playing up and down the scale for an ardent display of genius production. The South American producers turn up the tempo for their remix of “The Prey,” first introducing a heart-thumping series of percussions to ramp up the song’s intensity. The duo seamlessly incorporates the original version’s organic elements, brewing a doleful atmosphere packed with newfound energy. With a skillful hand, the two draw out a dynamic range of both emotions and sounds in their remix of Monolink’s “The Prey,” adding their touch of deep house to the track.

Meanwhile, following a series of highly successful singles and an album released in 2018, Monolink rounds up anticipation for his second album, Under Darkening Skies, set to release June 11. Pre-order and save the album here.

Finally, check out Gui Boratto and Vintage Culture’s remix of Monolink’s “The Prey” below or stream the remix via your favorite music platform.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

Related Articles

Photo of DJ Ralph Drops New Techno Stomper “Crusher Punch”

DJ Ralph Drops New Techno Stomper “Crusher Punch”

1 day ago
Photo of Torio on the Rise With New Release “Gravity”

Torio on the Rise With New Release “Gravity”

1 day ago
Photo of ALWZ SNNY Drops Upbeat Remix of “Breakin’ My Own Rules”

ALWZ SNNY Drops Upbeat Remix of “Breakin’ My Own Rules”

2 days ago
Photo of Deep House Anthem ‘Rainmaker’ From NATHASSIA and GAR

Deep House Anthem ‘Rainmaker’ From NATHASSIA and GAR

4 days ago
Close
Close