RELEASES

H3nry Thr!ll Releases First Single of 2021, “Don’t Mind”

This is a definitive shift in tone from the rising producer

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 28 seconds ago
Less than a minute
H3nry Thr!ll

Rising US producer H3nry Thr!ll has dropped his first single of 2021, “Don’t Mind“. It’s a sleazy, swaggering cut of deep dub-tinged electronica that fans will find intriguing. On it, H3nry Thr!ll teams up with NY-based vocalist Ryan Bauer, and it’s something worth listening to.

H3nry Thr!ll adds depth and breadth to the production with yawning basslines and popping top-end melodies. Moreover, he harnesses an industrial vibe via saw FX and raw, evocative synths. Tying “Don’t Mind” together is Bauer’s see-sawing vocal line. It swings in and around the composition with a lazy confidence that befits Thr!ll’s latest work. 

The teen producer spoke about the new track and his shift in sonic direction, and this is what he said:

This song is a new direction for the Thr!ll sound for 2021! Ryan is such a talented singer and I’m so hyped to release this song with him“.

Impressively, H3nry Thr!ll smashed through 2020 with a barrage of single releases, a growing army of fans, and support. In terms of support, Don Diablo, Anna Lunoe, Alesso, Oliver Heldens, BIJOU, and Spotify’s official “Nasty Bits” playlist selectors helped contribute to Thr!ll’s exposure. With “Don’t Mind,” the first from a collection of huge new tracks set to drop over the coming months, H3nry Thr!ll shifts gears up another level, focusing his intent on a brand new year and a brave new world.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

Related Articles

Photo of Daniel Allan and She Is Jules Team Up for “Therapy”

Daniel Allan and She Is Jules Team Up for “Therapy”

24 hours ago
Photo of GHOSTER Shares Breathtaking Single “Memories”

GHOSTER Shares Breathtaking Single “Memories”

1 day ago
Photo of Arcando Takes a Break From the Norm With “Still Be Friends”

Arcando Takes a Break From the Norm With “Still Be Friends”

1 day ago
Photo of Futuristic Polar Bears & Corey James Release “Aura”

Futuristic Polar Bears & Corey James Release “Aura”

1 day ago
Close
Close