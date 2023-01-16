Hardwell Remixes Iconic Dance Track “Satisfaction”

Hardwell has joined forces with his fellow techno-buddy Maddix to put a spin on one of dance music’s hottest tracks.

The original track, released by EDM legend Benny Benassi in 2002, was one of the earliest hits that catapulted dance music to a new era. Benassi picked up multiple awards for this hit single as well as selling 500,000 units of the song in the US.

“Satisfaction” gets a makeover for 2022-2023

In 2022, the song was given a new lease of life with David Guetta putting his own spin on the track. The remix was done in celebration of 20 years since the original song released.

The track has remained a fan favourite, especially at festivals like Tomorrowland, where it’s the 17th most-streamed track at the festival.

Hardwell and Maddix’s remix of “Satisfaction” is very energetic

Hot off the heels of his Rebels Never Die album tour, Hardwell is keen to show the world that he has so much more to offer away from his former signature bigroom sound.

Now in the first few days of 2023, techno-convert Hardwell has collaborated with Revealed Recordings veteran Maddix to release a fresher sounding, more energetic version of the iconic track. Having premiered it at Tomorrowland last year, this is certainly set to be one of the most played versions of the song.

Stream Hardwell and Maddix’s remix of ‘Satisfaction’ on Spotify here: