Henri PFR & Famba Drop “No One Knows”

Belgian artist Henri PFR has joined forces with Canadian youngster Famba for the lively tune “No One Knows“. Featuring the warm vocals of Chiara Castelli, it’s a tempting piece of dance music that will bode well with fans. Additionally, the track incorporates sultry grooves with a tasty chorus that will heat up every playlist this autumn season.

Catchy, groovy, punchy

These artists have been leaving their mark on the global dance scene with a series of vocally driven dance tracks. Accordingly, this collab represents a new momentum for them. “No One Knows” kicks off with the gentle vocals of Swiss influencer/singer Chiara Castelli, and slides into a singalong chorus before a sweet electro house groove gets things moving. Henri PFR and Famba have aligned their productional skills here thanks to a punchy bassline, warm strings, and reverb effects. It no surprise that fans will be delighted to hear “No One Knows,” and it’s out now via Spinnin’ Records.

In their words

“‘No One Knows’ is a song that was produced in Amsterdam just over a year ago! There was such a good feeling in the studio that the core melody was done in just a few hours. It’s a little more electro than what I usually do, but I’m proud to share this side of my world! I’m also happy to finally be able to release this track. This vocal melody has been stuck in my mind for so long that I can’t wait to share it with the world.” Henry PFR