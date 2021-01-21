Hoaprox and Haneri Team Up for “Brighter Side” on Monstercat

Serving fans an upbeat slice of dancefloor pop, Vietnamese producer Hoaprox has teamed up with Singaporean singer-songwriter Haneri. They partnered up to deliver a vibrant single called “Brighter Side,” available now via Monstercat. The duo are a dream team of irresistibly catchy vocals and bouncy house basslines. Hoaprox and Haneri made a complementary collaboration that will continue to be on repeat all month long.

Haneri shares, “I hope this song will bring you the feeling of finding your happy place. Be it a person, a place, a time or just yourself.” Hoaprox expands on the luminous nature of the song, “Light will always be an inspiration to guide us to a brighter future.”

Hoaprox is Vietnam’s next top DJ

Since becoming the youngest winner ever of the competition TV show The Remix New Generation 2017″, Hoaprox has been disrupting the dance music scene and rising to stardom in Vietnam. His iconic song, “Ngau Hung” collected over 2 billion streams, making him one of the top artists on China’s streaming service NetEase. Hoaprox has taken his next-generation influence across Asia, bringing progressive house, future bass, and more to new audiences.

Haneri, Singapore’s rising electronic music vocalist

Haneri also got her start on TV, starring in Season 1 of “Singapore Idol” under her given name, Daphne Khoo. Since then, she’s lived between Los Angeles and Singapore, taking on the name Haneri. Additionally, she has also been working with artists like Charlie Puth, Kehlani, Paul Van Dyk, and more. Most recently, she released her debut EP, Milliona. Featured in Esquire, NME, Time Out, and others, her unique blend of pop, funk, and dance made her the perfect vocalist for “Brighter Side.”

At age 14, while his peers were all playing computer games, he was already displaying his distinct individual personality by exploring music production on his computer. He then developed his talent for producing music at 15 and within 2 years, Hoaprox had become a musical phenomenon in Vietnam. Soon, his influence would spread to the rest of Asia. In China, his song, ‘’Ngau Hung’’ soon reached iconic status in the gaming world with more than 2 Billion of streams with Hoaprox being ranked one of the top artists on leading Chinese music streaming service, NetEase Cloud Music.