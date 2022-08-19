Hotboxx, The Artist Never Die, and London X Release New EP ‘Vogue’

Hotboxx, The Artist Never Die and London X join forces to release a powerful new EP ‘Vogue’. This new production has the flavors, colors and sounds of the nostalgic 90’s as it undoubtedly showcases the style of these trio of artists. The release is made via the label and collective House of Huemans, of which the three DJs and music producers are lead members.

With nostalgia activated, the power and energy of this release is evident in every song of this 3-track EP, that will surely put the name of the artists higher on the list of acts to follow.

Coming from recent collaborations with the same label, Hotboxx brings his eclectic and impressive style to the mix, making ‘Vogue’ a perfect new addition to the playlists of party-lovers and voguers out there.

The first track, ‘Too Sexy’, features a pounding beat, a wobbly bass, and playful autotune vocals, with a chopped sample of the classic hit ’Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred; smaller percussion that give off even more Miami vibes. This track will get the party started.

Next track is ‘Keep Movin’ that introduces an energetic beat, a nostalgic synth, chopped vocals sampling ‘Keep Moving’ add dynamic to the track

And lastly, ‘Mi Soho’ starts with a throbbing 4 to-the-floor beat, powerful bassline and layers of smaller percussive elements that add dynamic to the beat, playful sonic elements, samples and vocal chops give the track its signature flavor.

‘Vogue’ is a nostalgic yet refreshing journey filled with stunning sounds and wrapped with the high-level and quality delivered by the collaboration between Hotboxx, The Artist Never Die and London X, three artists that keep proving themselves to be leaders of a fresh wave of sound taking over the Dance music world: make sure to follow them as they continue to put out remarkable productions that hit the charts worldwide.

‘Vogue’ is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

